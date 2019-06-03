Russell C. Myli, age 86, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Military Honors will be performed by Lake Mills Otto/Chose American Legion Post #235.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills, Iowa and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Interment will take place in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kensett, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org.

