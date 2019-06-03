Phyllis M. Macke

Phyllis M. (Handahl) Macke, 80, of Clarion passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Phyllis Macke will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

