Griffen Found Guilty of Insurance Fraud

Amber Marie Griffin of Mason City was recently convicted of four counts of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) and Theft 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The charges against Griffin stemmed from an investigation that began in February 2018. Investigators determined that Griffin submitted multiple fraudulent insurance claims to her insurance company seeking reimbursement for medical services which were not actually received. These claims sought reimbursement for treatment of several members of Griffin’s family and were supported by fabricated medical records which contained false diagnostic information and altered dates of treatment.

On October 29, 2018, a Cerro Gordo County warrant was issued for Griffin’s arrest. On October 30, 2018, Griffin turned herself into Cerro Gordo County authorities. Griffin plead guilty to the charges and was sentenced on May 20, 2019 to five years of probation, a $3,750 suspended civil penalty, and ordered to pay full restitution.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. We all pay for insurance fraud as the losses insurers experience when they pay claims based on fraud get passed on to other consumers in the form of higher insurance costs,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “I appreciate the hard work of our fraud bureau and the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office to prosecute this case so Ms. Griffin was held accountable for her actions.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.