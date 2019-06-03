Forest City Students to Perform at a Broadway Style Gala in Des Moines Tonight

It is an exciting night for Forest City students who will get the full Broadway experience from their work on the show Anything Goes this past fall. Several students from Forest City High will be in Des Moines to perform in a statewide Broadway showcase. Forest City drama teacher Josh Spargrove explains.

Two students who graced the Forest City High School stage will be featured according to Spargrove.

The students will be coached and prepared to perform at their best in the Civic Center in Des Moines. Spargrove outlined what’s ahead in tonight’s performance.

The student honors aren’t just for the performers on stage according to Spargrove.

The performances are tonight at the Civic Center in Des Moines.