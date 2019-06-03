BrickStreet Theater Secures Additional Grant Funding

BrickStreet Theatre’s current performance season has been supported, in part, through grants. This year, BrickStreet’s operational expenses have been offset by grant funding from the Hanson Foundation, the Iowa Arts Council, and the Winnebago Foundation. A grant from the Worth County Development Authority helped fund the purchase of new chairs for audience seating in BrickStreet’s downtown storefront location.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we’ve received this past year,” said Julie Keely, artistic director for BrickStreet Theatre. “The grants we’ve secured have helped us continue moving forward this year while we work to develop a reliable base of individual supporters.”

Keely commented on the many “moving parts” it takes to keep a community theatre group active and thriving.

“Our productions are not stand-alone events,” she said. “We rely on many sources of income such as grants, individual donors, and season memberships to bring quality theatrical experiences to life for our north Iowa area.”

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for North Central Iowa. This company of creative talent produces character-driven shows featuring skilled actors. Cast and crew members are primarily represented from communities in the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, and Hancock in addition to Faribault and Freeborn Counties in Minnesota. BrickStreet Theatre’s mission is to entertain, educate and inspire through quality performance and learning opportunities, thereby enriching the cultural life of Forest City and surrounding communities.