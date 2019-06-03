Baseball and Softball Scores From Friday 5/31

Sports Scores from Friday 5/31
Baseball
Forest City 2 North Iowa 0
Newman 6 Osage 0
Nashua – Plainfield 3 North Union 2
Saint Ansgar 9 Bishop Garrigan 0
Belmond 10 GHV 8
Lake Mills 15 Eagle Grove 0
Mason City High 13 South Winneshiek 3
North Butler 5 Rockford 2
West Fork 9 West Hancock 8
Softball
Osage 7 Oelwein 6
Maquoketa Valley 25 Osage 6
Central Springs 3 Clarke 2
Bishop Garrigan 4 Saint Ansgar 0
Hampton-Dumont 11 Clarion-Goldfield Dows 1
GHV 4 Belmond 3
Eagle Grove 15 Lake Mills 3
North Union 12 Nashua Plain-field 10
West Fork 12 West Hancock 5
BCLUW 3 Central Springs 2