Baseball and Softball Scores From Friday 5/31

June 3, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Baseball

Forest City 2 North Iowa 0

Newman 6 Osage 0

Nashua  – Plainfield 3 North Union 2

Saint Ansgar 9 Bishop Garrigan 0

Belmond 10 GHV 8

Lake Mills 15 Eagle Grove 0

Mason City High 13 South Winneshiek 3

North Butler 5 Rockford 2

West Fork 9 West Hancock 8

 

Softball

Osage 7 Oelwein 6

Maquoketa Valley 25 Osage 6

Central Springs 3 Clarke 2

Bishop Garrigan 4 Saint Ansgar 0

Hampton-Dumont 11 Clarion-Goldfield Dows 1

GHV 4 Belmond 3

Eagle Grove 15 Lake Mills 3

North Union 12 Nashua Plain-field 10

West Fork 12 West Hancock 5

BCLUW 3 Central Springs 2

 

 