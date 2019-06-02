Spencer Man Convicted For Defrauding Insurer

Des Moines, Iowa — Scott Leininger, of Spencer, Iowa, was recently convicted of 2nd Degree Theft (Class C Felony) in Clay County Iowa District Court for filing multiple fraudulent insurance claims with his insurance carrier seeking reimbursement for damages which he alleged to have occurred to a motorized wheelchair, a biometric hand device and an elliptical rehabilitation machine. This conviction is Leininger’s second conviction this year resulting from his schemes to obtain money by defrauding his insurance carrier.

On May 28, 2019, Leininger was convicted of 2nd Degree Theft (Class C Felony) in Clay County District Court for the theft of insurance proceeds from his insurer. He was sentenced to a five year suspended prison sentence and ordered to serve five years of probation.

On February 25, 2019, Leininger was convicted of Forgery (Class D Felony) in Plymouth County Iowa District Court for his role in altering business invoice receipts for the same repairs to a wheelchair, biometric hand device, and the elliptical rehabilitation machine. This conviction also led to a five year suspended prison sentence and court ordered probation for a term of five years.

Both sentences will be served concurrently. Leininger’s restitution assessment is still pending in Clay County.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. We all pay for insurance fraud as the losses insurers experience when they pay claims based on fraud get passed on to other consumers in the form of higher insurance premiums,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “I appreciate the hard work of our fraud bureau, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the Plymouth and Clay County Attorney’s Offices to make sure Mr. Leininger was held accountable for his actions.”

This investigation revealed that in each fraudulent insurance claim, Leininger alleged that this equipment sustained extensive electrical damage as a result of power surges during lightning storms. To facilitate his fraud scheme, Leininger supplied the insurance carrier fabricated repair quotes and invoices for which he received insurance proceeds totaling $57,471.00 through his insurance policy.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.