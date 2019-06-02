Short Dry Spell May Spell Opportunity for Area Farmers

Perhaps this momentary dry spell will help area farmers. The weather forecast is calling for rain to return briefly on Tuesday and into Tuesday night. with the warmer temperatures, farmers have had the chance to let fields dry up enough to plant crops. Only one day last week was suitable for Iowa farmers to work in their fields and this week may end up being a complete bust due to continued rain. Angie Rieck Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension agronomist in north-central Iowa, says some farmers are having such trouble with mud and moisture that it’s shaping up to be the worst planting season since the mid-1990s.

The USDA report released Tuesday found corn progress statewide is ten days behind last year and soybeans are two weeks behind.

The latest report shows 76% of Iowa’s corn has been planted with less than one-third of the soybeans, and it appears some farmers will still be planting crops well into June.

Forecasters indicate the current weather pattern may last a few more weeks and it could be mid-June before there’s a shift to bring us warmer, drier weather.