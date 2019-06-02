Francis S. Klesel, 82, of Garner, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to Concord Care Center in memory of Francis.

Francis Sylvester Klesel, the son of George and Josephine (Freund) Klesel, was born April 1, 1937, in Garner. He grew up on the family farm northeast of Garner where he also attended school through the 8th grade. In 1972, he achieved his high school equivalency diploma. Francis lived at Duncan Heights for many years and worked in the communities of Garner and Mason City during this time. In the latter years of his life, he resided in the community of Osage at the Mitchell County Care Facility, and most recently at Concord Care Center in Garner. He will be remembered for his quick-witted humor and his rambunctious laughter. Francis loved socializing with friends and family, discussing current events and politics, birdwatching, going for walks and drives, listening to his radio, and dining on supreme pizza, Coca-Cola, and ice cream.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner.

Francis is survived by his brother, George W. Klesel and his wife, Geri, of Springfield, MO; sister, Barbara K. Erdman of Forest City; brother, John P. Klesel and his wife, Sheryll, of Garner; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who loved him dearly.

He now joins in Heaven his parents; his brother, Bob (Lucille) Klesel; sister, Joanne Busch; and brothers-in-law, Jim Busch, Jim Hanson and Ron Erdman.