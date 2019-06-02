Area Rivers Remain Dangerous for Canoeing or Kayaking

Some locations around the area are still seeing swollen creeks and rivers. The Winnebago River is not at flood stage but is not feasible for kayaking or canoeing. Other rivers have the same status such as the Iowa River. Iowa officials are warning people to stay out of the state’s swollen streams.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says water levels in rivers and streams across the state are high because of recent heavy rains. That causes fast currents, dangerous debris, and bacteria in the water caused by runoff.

The department says more than 70 wastewater discharges into streams and rivers were reported over Memorial Day weekend. The department asked Iowa residents to avoid streams until the water recedes.