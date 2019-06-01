SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Area Lakes and Streams Report Good Fishing

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Water level is about 12 inches over the crest of the spillway. Anglers are picking up fish in between rain events. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Walleye – Fair: Use a slip bobber with a minnow or leech on a lead head jig along the Ice House Point shore, the east end near the outlet rock piles off Cottonwood Point and the east basin north shore and around the marina. Anglers have also had luck casting black and white twisters. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie from shore and the fish house in Town Bay using live minnows fished under a bobber. Target areas with wood or rock cover along shore. Muskellunge – Fair.

Black Hawk Pits

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a live minnow under a bobber near wood and rock cover along shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a bobber along shore near wood and rock cover. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber in 5-10 feet of water near shore and submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a bobber in areas around docks and along shallow rocky shores. Anglers have picked up crappie in the marina and near the inlet. White Bass – Good: Use leeches, crawlers and twisters. Walleye – Fair: Try leeches and minnows fished under a slip bobber or cast twisters or crankbaits near shore and in the dredge cuts. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait, minnows or leeches fished near the bottom.

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Water levels on most lakes and rivers are above average. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 60’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with jigs and a minnow or leech. With the clear water, the best bite is early morning and evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the edge of the rushes with a small minnow. Yellow Bass – Slow: Use small jigs in 2 to 3 feet of water on warmer days. Best bite is at first light. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish the windswept shore and areas where water is coming into the lake with cut bait fished on the bottom.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows fished on the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leeches fishes near the dredge cut. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler fished in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Lake Smith

Anglers are catching bass on a variety of baits. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Fish shoreline habitat as the fish are shallow. Cast a mini jig or use a minnow under a bobber.

East Okoboji Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers report angler acceptable size fish are being caught after dark trolling crankbaits. Bluegill – Good: Fish have moved shallow; fish deeper wooden docks for the best action.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Fair: Report of 14 – 18 inch fish being caught. Expect the action to improve as the water temperature warms. Black Crappie – Fair: Report of black crappie and bluegill being caught in shallow water.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is at its prime after dark with the clear water. Fish slow with a jig and minnow or twister tails on light jig heads. Yellow Perch – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Black Bullhead – Good: Good bite with jumbo size fish reported being caught.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Report of walleye fishing improving with fish caught throughout the day. Use leeches and slip bobbers in shallow, emerging weed beds. Black Crappie – Fish Trickles Slough or emerging reed beds for crappie and bluegill. Black Bullhead – Good: Action is picking up at the north grade using the traditional worm fished on the bottom.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Report of some fish being caught.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegill and crappie action has been reported. Expect the action to improve as water temperatures warm.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing, but remain elevated with high flows. Water clarity is poor. Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s. Use caution when boating in higher flows. Visit the USGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs fished in the impoundments or shallow slack water areas. Keep your bait on the river bottom. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or ring worms. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Crankbaits will tempt a smallie.

Decorah District Streams

Water clarity varies by stream, but most can be fished. Fishing is the only activity allowed on private property open to fishing; all other activities are prohibited. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927- 5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water from rains drive brown trout crazy. A spinnerbait or subsurface nymph work well. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use cheese or a piece of worm under a bobber for best luck with a spinning rod. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of insects are hatching throughout the day. Matching the hatch is key. On clear streams, use care not to be seen.

Lake Hendricks

The lake is up about a foot with about 3 feet visibility. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Fish shallow bays and along rocky shores later in the day and early morning. Black Crappie – Good: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber near brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small hook tipped with a a left over waxworm or spike under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are on beds. Use jigs tipped with plastic twister tails or jerkbait. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a piece of worm or cheese around the rocky shores with wind-blown material.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures cooled this week with temperatures in the upper 50’s. Conditions should improve with warmer temperatures and sunshine. Lake levels are up and clarity is fair. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm around rocky shores. Black Crappie – Good: Try small plastic lures or hair jigs fished around shallow submersed logs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits or jerkbaits work well. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow bays. Try crankbaits, spoons or a hook tipped with cut bait.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling, but remain elevated with high current. Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s with poor water quality.Paddling is not recommended. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or shallow water crankbait in the slack water and eddies below dams. White Sucker – Fair: Try a worm fished off the bottom. Water temperatures in the 50’s turns on the suckers.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but remain up about 1 feet and dirty. Flows are high. Paddling is not recommended. Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s. Visit the USGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Smallmouth bass are spawning. When the water clears, bass can be seen guarding nests.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but remain up about 2 feet with high flows. Clarity is poor. Paddling is not recommended. Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow: A variety of lures work for walleye. Fish the slack water and eddies below dams and off channel areas. Golden Redhorse – Good: Redhorse are hitting worms fished on the bottom. Use just enough weight to keep the bait down, but you can still feel the strike.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 50s with about 3 feet clarity. Concentrate efforts along rocky shores and shallow warmer water. Bluegill – Fair: Shallow bays and rocky areas are holding bluegills. Black Crappie – Good: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber or tube jig in deeper water out from shallow rocks. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits and spinnerbaits fished in shallow bays will hook a bass. Bass are on spawning beds.

Yellow River

The Yellow River is up about a foot with high current and muddy. Paddling is not recommended. Fishing the Yellow River by canoe or kayak is the only legal way to fish without landowner permission. Brown Trout – Slow: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait fished in the slack water eddies and limestone ledges.

Chance of rain through the weekend. Otherwise, spring-like weather for the weekend with temperatures ranging from low 80’s to low 50’s. Recent rainfall over saturated ground caused rivers and streams to rise and turn muddy. Most have crested but remain dirty. Trout streams are clearing fairly fast and should be ready to fish by the weekend. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegill have moved in shallow for spawning. Try a piece of worm under a slip bobber or cast and retrieving a 1/16 oz. jig. Fly rods also work well during spawn. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish fishing is good throughout the day and excellent after sunset. Use livers, cut baits or stink bait fished on the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber off of structure for quality 10-12 inch crappie.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River remains high and turbid; no reports at this time.Walleye – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa remains high, but is dropping. Fishing should improve by the upcoming weekend, if the rain holds off. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)|

The Shell Rock River remains high and turbid; no reports at this time. Channel Catfish – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River remains high and turbid; no reports at this time.

The spring, early summer weather has not been ideal fishing conditions. Interior rivers remain high and turbid. Lakes are producing area catches of bluegill, crappie and largemouth bass. Trout streams are in good to excellent conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level has risen to 16 feet at Lansing is predicted to remain there this week. Water temperature is 61 degrees.Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Fair: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow below the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle fished in the flooded trees. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike– Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom along main channel borders.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is has risen to 26.2 feet at Lynxville with a slight rise before leveling off this week. Sny Magill ramp is still closed. Water temperature is 62 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Good: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow or a hair jig in side channels. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom along main channel borders.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level has risen to 17.4 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain at this level for some time. Water temperature is 58 degrees. City ramp and Mud Lake and Finley ramps are still closed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Good: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow or a hair jig in side channels. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom along main channel borders.

Upper Mississippi River levels will rise slightly before cresting this week due to recent heavy rainfall. Levels will remain high throughout the week. Many boat ramps are still under water and covered in flood debris. Boaters should operate at no wake speed to reduce damage to shorelines and flooded structures. Fishing has picked up this week with warmer water temperatures. Water clarity is reduced. Water temperature is near 61 degrees.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are expected to crest before leveling off this week. Levels are 18.8 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 20.4 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 64 degrees. Many boat ramps still have flood debris on them. Northern Pike – Fair: Some northern pike are being caught on flashy lures along the flooded shoreline edges. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish bite is best in flooded conditions. Fish near bank with stink bait or worms.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is rising and is 18.3 feet at Lock and Dam 12 and predicted to crest this week, but will remain high. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 64 degrees. Most boat ramps are closed or have debris on them, but the Bellevue City Ramp is back open. Northern Pike – Good: Northerns are biting on flashy lures fished along the shoreline edges. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Largemouth Bass – Good: Deep clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area might also hold some bass this year. Walleye – Good: Even in flooded conditions, some walleye are being caught.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are rising and are near 18.4 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 19.8 feet at Camanche and 13.5 feet at LeClaire. Levels are predicted to rise about a foot before leveling off. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 64 degrees. Many boat ramps will have flood debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are rising and are near 19.6 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 64 degrees. Boat ramps are flooded or will have debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Some flooding is still occurring throughout the district; many boat ramps are closed or will have debris on them. Water levels are predicted to rise again before cresting this week. Levels will remain high this week. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 20.02 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and forecast to reach 21 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet at Davenport. River stage is 21.04 feet at Fairport and flood stage is 14 feet. The Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is closed. Clark’s Ferry, Shady Creek, and the Fairport Recreational Area boat ramps are under water.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 20.71 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and forecast to reach 22.2 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 22.50 feet at Muscatine and flood stage is 16 feet. The ramps at Muscatine are closed due to high water. Kilpeck and Big Timber boat ramps are also closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 22.38 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and forecast to reach 23.4 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 21.02 feet at Keithsburg and flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The hawkeye dolbee access is also under water. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 18.8 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and forecast to reach 19.5 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 23.04 feet at Burlington and flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 533.24 feet and flood stage is 528 feet. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pools 16-19 have been on the rise. River levels are above major flood stage. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. Main channel water clarity is poor. We have not received any fishing report information this week due to the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is down in this section; headed toward moderate flood stage with the crest forecast to be sometime late on Saturday.

Lake Belva Deer

Water level has risen with recent rains; water is pretty cloudy. Last weekend the fishing was pretty good, but has slowed down after the heavy rains. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappies in 10-12 feet of water; you have to work for them. Largemouth Bass – Slow: A decent percentage of bass have spawned and moved off the beds.

Lake Darling

Wednesday, May 29, the water was over the tops of the fishing jetties. By Thursday, the water dropped 6 inches. The gangways to the boat docks at the ramps remain underwater.

Lost Grove Lake

Heavy rains have brought the lake level up and the water is turning cloudy. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers continue to catch bass; work them out along the edges of the weed beds and around the trees and brush piles in 4-6 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies out around the deeper habitat. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are spawning, despite the cooler water temperatures.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River is well above flood stage, with most of the access points underwater.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the rock jetties and along the dam. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers.

Lake Miami

Water levels have risen with the recent rains. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow around the submerged trees. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the rock jetties and shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam.

Lake Sugema

Water levels are very high. The boat docks and fishing jetties are underwater. The lake is about 6 feet above normal pool. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits around rock jetties and along the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish.

Lake Wapello

Water levels are variable with the recent rains. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged structure.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 916.81 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The water temperature is in the lower 60’s. The lake’s water level has risen about 7 feet in the last week and will continue to rise with more rain. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides in areas with flowing water. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing has slowed with the cooler weather and the rain. Try jigs and minnows along rocky shores and around structure. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Water levels are variable with the recent rains. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around brush piles and other submerged structure.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Use jigs or troll spinner rigs out from the marina to past the beach and around the east and west ramp bays. If shore fishing, cast jigs or live bait under a slip bobber in these same areas. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift small tube and twister tail jigs on the east side of the lake between the beach and East Boat Ramp bay.

Dakins Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills out from the north shoreline and jetties with small jigs tipped with crawlers. Good size bluegill from 7 to 9 inches are being caught.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use live minnows near tree falls next to shore or slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. A good area to troll is mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach.

Lake Ahquabi

Bluegill – Good: Catch spawning bluegills shallow with small pieces of nightcrawlers. Fish open spaces in the aquatic vegetation near shore and around tree falls.

Roberts Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Use live minnows near shallow wood or drift jigs in coves off the main lake.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Farm pond fishing has been steady. Some ponds are turbid due to significant rains last weekend. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to move close to shore. Cast the shoreline to find spawning fish. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing has been good in ponds that support a crappie population; they are spawning. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast a variety of lures to catch active largemouth bass. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides.

Cold Springs Lake

Cold Springs has a good population of 8 inch bluegill that are moving to shore to spawn. Bluegill – No Report: Cast small jigs north of the beach to find spawning bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shoreline to catch 12 to 15 inch largemouth bass. Cold Springs has an 18 inch minimum size limit.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake has a good population of black crappies and fair numbers of walleyes to provide fishing this spring. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies around the jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Greenfield has a good population of 12 to 15 inch bass. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills will average 8 inches. They should move into shore soon, probably by the weekend.

Lake Anita

Look for spawning crappies around the underwater reefs and jetties.Bluegills should be close with warming water temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast around rocky shores and reefs to find spawning crappies. Bluegill – Fair: With warm temperatures, bluegills should move close to shore and on top of the reefs soon. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast along vegetation edges and around structure to find largemouth bass of all sizes.

Lake Manawa

Anglers are still finding good crappie fishing in the canals. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report the crappie fishing in the canals has slowed a bit. Cast minnows under a bobber to catch 10 inch crappies. Walleye – Fair: Cast twister tails with a slow retrieve on the west shoreline and along Tin Can dyke.

Littlefield Lake

Anglers were catching spawning bluegills this week. If water clarity remains good, Littlefield will be a good destination this weekend. Bluegill – Good: Cast the shoreline to find spawning bluegill. Fish should average 8 inches. Black Crappie – No Report: Littlefield has a small population of large black crappies.

Orient Lake

Orient Lake has a good population of black crappies that should provide good fishing. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast jigs or minnows along the dam and east shore to find 10 plus inch black crappies. Sorting is needed with a large number of 7 inch fish. Bluegill – Fair: The bluegills look good at Orient and should average 8 inches. Look for spawning fish close to shore.

Viking Lake

A few crappies can still be caught around the jetties and along the underwater reefs. The crappie spawn is winding down at Viking. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies around rocky shores and underwater reefs. They are close to shore spawning. Cast and slowly retrieve a small 1/64th or 1/32nd ounce jig. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Viking Lake has a good population of bass up to 20 inches. Fish rocky shores and flats close to the channel.

Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. Anglers that dodged storms were able to catch spawning crappies last week. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes with jigs and finesse plastics near the fishing jetties and silt dams. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using small jigs or worms under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles or the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with small jigs or minnows fished near shallow brush, the fishing pier or fishing jetties.

Lake Icaria

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with small jigs or minnows fished near the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles, especially early and late in the day. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along main lake points for walleye of all sizes. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties or rocky shoreline areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish of all sizes using cut bait fished near the silt dam or rocky shoreline areas.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with small jigs fished near the fishing jetties, cedar tree brush piles or shallow bays. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas for crappies up to 12 inches. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a leech or minnow fished along main lake points for walleye up to 22 inches.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Good: Catch walleye up to 22 inches with jigs tipped with a leech or minnow fished near main lake points. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass of all sizes using finesse plastics or spinnerbaits fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with nightcrawlers fished along shallow cedar tree brush piles and the fishing jetties.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles or shallow brush in the bays for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs or minnows fished near the fishing jetties, along the rock reefs or shallow cedar tree brush piles, especially early and late in the day. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs tipped with a worm fished near the fishing jetties or shallow brush.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the mid to upper 60’s. Water levels are 2-3 feet above normal pool at the larger lakes after significant rainfall this week. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.