Rowans’ Fun Day is Today

An event that benefits the Rowan Public Library, it’s Endowment, the Rowan Historical Society, and the Iowa River Players will take place today beginning at 8 am. It’s the Rowan Fun Day and includes storytellers, pedal tractor pulls, a car show, and more.

The day’s activities begin with a fun run at 8 am. Those who want to register can do so beginning at 7:30 am. During this time, the Rowan Lions Pancake Breakfast will take place until 9:30 am. There will also be a bake sale, a pancake eating contest, and a chance to take a photo with the Rowan leprechaun, Blarney Stone.

At 9 am, there will be a pie judging contest followed by a pancake flipping contest at 9:30 am.

At 10 am, a Dramapalooza performance will take place and the Kids Tent will open up for the day. Around 10:30 am, there will be a petting zoo, belt sander races, and the car show will begin.

At 11 am, the pedal pull begins along with Pet Palooza, big wheel races, and a water balloon toss. This will be followed at 11:30 am with the Rowan Lions serving walking tacos, sloppy joes, or a hot dog lunch.

The afternoon activities will feature a storyteller from Cedar Rapids who is both an actor and learned portrayer of the classics such as Jules Verne and Tolkien. He is Darrin Crow and he has been telling his stories, not just in Iowa, but in Pennsylvania and Florida. His work entertains both children and adults alike. He will be followed at 1:30 pm with a Texas Style Jam.

The events will take place at the Rowan Activity Center also known as the old school gym.