the Hobo Art Gallery at 42 Main venue N in Britt is offering art classes today. These classes will be open to the public.

The first class will be held from 10 am to 12 pm for adults. The afternoon class, Mom and Me will run from 1 pm to 3 pm and will be open to children accompanied by an adult. The medium used for both classes will be acrylic. Participants are encouraged to bring a paint shirt. All art supplies will be provided.

Those who would like to register should call (641) 843-3250.