BrickStreet Offers Two Productions by Kids Only

Brickstreet Theater is presenting two shows this summer where the actors, stagehands, and extras are all children. The two shows are the Jungle Book and Twinderella. Organizer Julie Keely stated that the Jungle Book isn’t the one we know from Disney.

Twinderella also has a bit of a twist according to Keely.

The shows have the ability to teach the actors the various levels of acting and each incorporates the entire scope of possibilities. Most importantly, no child is refused participation in the show.

Rehearsal for the Jungle Book begins June 10th and runs through the 28th. Rehearsals run from 9 am to Noon each day. Twinderella rehearsals run from July 15th to August 2nd and again are from 9 am to noon. Children from 6-17 are welcome to participate in the shows. To register, call (641) 585-4860.