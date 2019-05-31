Ralph Ernest Cook, Jr., 67, of Britt passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home in Britt, Iowa.

Memorial services for Ralph Cook Jr. will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

