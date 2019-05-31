Prostitution and Human Trafficking Ring Arrested in Clear Lake

Clear Lake police have arrested seven men and two women on charges related to solicitation of prostitution.
Police Captain Mike Colby says investigators and officers conducted a sting operation in Clear Lake on Wednesday focusing on human trafficking and prostitution. The seven males were all charged with soliciting prostitution:
61-year-old Steven Menke of Bancroft
55-year-old Brian Cole of Nashua
47-year-old Chad Sovanski of Milan, Illinois
65-year-old Phillip Bishop of Mason City
48-year-old Brian Bruton of Charles City
48-year-old Scott Biernbaum, who lists dual residences of Clear Lake and Lincoln, Nebraska
42-year-old Jeramie Hagen of Crystal Lake, who was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance
The two women, 25-year-old Mallory Wiese of Mason City and 22-year-old Ashley Kelly of Midland, Alabama, were charged with prostitution. All nine were booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Wiese and Kelly remain in jail this morning on $2000 bond. Colby says the goal of the operation was to identify people who were involved in this type of criminal conduct, and they wanted to take a stance against human trafficking and to show that there will be zero tolerance for such activities in the area.
