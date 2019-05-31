Forest City Brings Back Heroics For Baseball Win

Northwood, Iowa – Northwood held a lead most game including a 6-run 4th inning to make 13-3. Going into the top of the 5th inning, Northwood was just three outs away from 10 run-ruling the Indians.

For the Indians, they were looking to pull off another crazy comeback. Flashback to May 20th, the Indians trailed Hampton-Dumont 5-1 before scoring 8 runs in the last three innings to come back and win 9-5.

Last night Forest City’s heroics would prevail again, as the Indians would score 19 runs in the 5th inning, and take a 22-13 lead. Each team would score a couple more runs and the final score would be Forest City 28 N-K 18. The Indians move to 3-1 on the season. Northwood falls to 1-4 on the young season.

