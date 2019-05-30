Steam Threshing Festival Scheduled

The annual Steam Threshing Festival which is held at Heritage Park of North Iowa has been moved up this year to June 7th through the 9th. In the past, the event has been held in the late summer, but organizers saw a better date to schedule the event.

The event will feature steam engines, flywheel engines, and many wheel tractors on display and in action. The saw mill will also be demonstrated along with blacksmithing, corn shelling, and threshing.

All 41 museum buildings at the park will be open for touring. These include the houses, the church, the fire station, the jail, and barns. Inside, museum displays of arrow heads, antique tractors and vehicles, sewing machines, and plows will be available for viewing.

According to officials, a “Show n Shine” Classic Car Show will also be on the grounds. Here visitors can inspect vehicles that could range from Model T’s to present day muscle cars.

The park opens at 9am throughout the festival and will close at 4pm. A three day admission pass is $10. Children under 12 are free.