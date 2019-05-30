Postseason Honors for Garrett Gillen of Waldorf Baseball

FOREST CITY, Iowa – For the second straight year Waldorf senior baseball player Garrett Gillen has been honored by the NAIA for his all-around efforts.

A four-year starter for the Warriors who has pitched, played first and third base, caught and was Waldorf’s designated hitter, Gillen was named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the second time on Wednesday.

To earn the award, a student-athlete must be in at least their second season playing for the Waldorf baseball team, must be at a junior or senior academically, and must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better in all their collegiate work.

Gillen, who is from Blaine, Minn., graduated earlier this month from Waldorf with a degree in Criminal Justice and a 3.82 GPA.

On the field in his four-year career, Gillen wrote his name throughout the Warrior record book as he is No. 1 in the program’s NAIA history in total hits with 207, in RBIs with 108, and in doubles with 32, is No. 2 in games played with 181 and triples with seven, and No. 3 in batting average at .352 (207-for-588) and runs scored with 106.

Story by: Mike Stetson, Waldorf, SID