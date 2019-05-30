Frayne Fourth at State Golf Meet

Ames, Iowa – Carlee Frayne is the 2019 Class 2A fourth-place finisher, at this week’s Girls State Golf Meet. The GHV junior went into day two sitting in fourth and said she was hoping for a good day to hold or improve that position. Frayne said that during an interview with KIOW, which you can hear parts of in a previous story. Frayne finished +10 for the weekend after shooting a 73 yesterday. The 73 tied for the second best one day score by any participate this week. Only Allison Nuss from New Hampton shot a better one day score, she shot a 71 on the first day of the tournament. Nuss, who was the favorite all season had a rough day yesterday and finished second. Frayne shot an 81 on day one and finished with two day total of 154, the par for two rounds on the course is 144. Frayne finished just four strokes back of 3rd place Kylie Carey, who finished with a 150. As just a junior, Frayne will be a favorite to come back next year and contend for a top placing.