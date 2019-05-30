Delayed Planting Workshop is Friday

Area farmers are dealing with wet conditions in their fields after a series of storms moved through the area. It has been a continual problem with few breaks. Some farmers have only been able to fertilize for a specific crop such as corn, but have been unable to get a crop in the ground.

On Friday morning beginning at 9:30 am, a delayed planting workshop will take place that will help area farmers who are enduring these issues. Nikki Renner of the Hancock County Iowa Extension Office explains.

No registration is necessary and all area farmers are encouraged to attend the informational meeting at the Hancock County Extension Office located at 327 W 8th Street in Garner. According to Renner, there will be four speakers at the meeting ranging from an agronomist to an insurance specialist.

The meeting is free and open to the public.