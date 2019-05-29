Frayne Fourth After Day 1 at State Golf

Ames, Iowa – GHV’s Carlee Frayne was going into this weekend hoping for the top 10 and would love the top 5, but after Day 1, she has a shot at gold, silver, or bronze as well. The junior has played 17 ½ holes so far but was stalled due to weather. KIOW had the opportunity to speak with Frayne last night and she says the fact that she couldn’t finish her full eighteen doesn’t bother her.

The Class 2A meet, which is being held in Ames at the Ames Golf & Country club will resume this morning at 8:30 with a shotgun start. The Athletes will have to finish yesterdays round, then will start the normal eighteen. The playing surface was not normal for golf after all the rain central Iowa has received. Carlee says everyone is on the same playing field and she doesn’t let the condition affect her.

The meet started late due to the first delay of the day, as storms rolled through central Iowa again yesterday morning. Carlee sits fourth after shooting a +8 and says she happy but wants to keep it going through day 2.

Both the boys and girls state golf meets are one of the only two-day events throughout the high school season. That maybe be challenging for some athletes, but Carlee says she likes the two-day events.

KIOW will update later this afternoon with results from day two as Carlee chases the podium.