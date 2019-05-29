Forest City Falls to (10) Newman

The Forest City Indians decided to move up there game with (10) Newman Catholic on Tuesday evening due to possible weather. The 6’oclock start turned into a 5’oclock start. Even with the early start and the cold weather, Newman started hot scoring 2 runs in the first. They stopped Forest City’s attempt to score in the bottom of the same frame after a leadoff walk to Koch.

After that double-play, Cora Holland hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop to end the innings. Still, with a 59-degree temp outside, the Knights stayed hot as they score 7 runs in the 2nd Innings to extend the lead to 9-0. The second has been the innings this year for the Knights. In the only other game, they have played this season they scored eight in the second against North Iowa. That gives them 15 of their 24 runs this season via the second inning.

The Indians would find their lone run in the 4th after Jessa Loges started things off getting hit with a pitch. She would advance on a wild pitch before scoring on this.

Newman scored two in the top half of that frame making the score 11-1 after 4. The Indians would be looking for some defense in the fifth. They held the Knights to only one run and came back up to back knowing they need two.

After the first at-bat out Kelsey Koch game up looking to start things for the Indians.

Koch would get moved to second and then to third on different wild pitches, but that would be it, as the next two batters would both be out and the Indians would fall 12-1 in 5. Tonight we will have Forest City baseball vs GHV, as the Indians boys look to bounce back after falling to Newman 10-0 in 5innings.