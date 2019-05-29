Cael Boehmer is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for May 29, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK MAY 29 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Cael Boehmer helped the Bulldog Baseball team to a perfect first week of the season. Monday, Boehmer threw 5 innings of no hit ball, allowing a single run in a 14-1 win over Northwood-Kensett. He also tripled and drove in 3 runs at the dish. Wednesday in a 3-0 shutout of Rockford, Cael had a hit and 2 stolen bases. Friday, in a 10-1 win over North Iowa, Boehmer was 3-5 with 2 runs scored. Congratulations to Lake Mills senior Cael Boehmer, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.