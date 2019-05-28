The Forest City American Legion Post 121 Honors Area Boys State Delegates

The Forest City American Legion Post 121 held its annual Memorial Day program at the Civic Auditorium in Forest City on Monday. Dennis Zehren, the Commander of Post 121, was the Master of Ceremonies. Ted Overlie, the Boys State Chairman recognized the Boys State Delegates, their parents, and their sponsors.

Each of the delegates presented a patriotic reading. Caleb Barker, son of Liz and Jeff Smith, won a $500 cash award from the American Legion Post 121. The Forest City High School Band performed several selections during the event.