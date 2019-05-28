Sidney M. Kvale, age 85, of Lake Mills, died at his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by his family with the help of Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Hospice Care.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Rob Lanphere officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Otto Chose Post #235. Cremation will take place following the service with a private inurnment at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the Asbury United Methodist Church siding fund, 107 E. Main St., Lake Mills, IA 50450; Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Hospice, 1705 SE Broadway, Health Reach Campus, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or to the Sunnyside Cemetery Fund c/o Wayne Mannes, 703 S. Mill St., Lake Mills, IA 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

