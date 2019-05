Mavis Schroeder, 88, of Kanawha passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Kanawha Community Home.

Memorial services for Mavis Schroeder will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Amsterdam Township Cemetery near Kanawha with Pastor Mark Heath officiating.

