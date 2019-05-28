Jody C. Tripp, 65, of Dows, IA, died, unexpectedly of natural causes at Mercy One-Medical center, Mason City, IA, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral services will be Thursday, May, 2019, 5 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church in Dows, IA. Family will greet the public at the church from 4-5 PM, on Thursday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.

Jody Carlene Braun, the daughter of Russel and Marcelene Braun, was born June 9, 1953, in Clarion, IA. She attended Calrion Schools until her senior year and graduated from Dows High School in 1971.

After graduation Jody was united in marriage to John Tripp in 1972. They lived in Dows with their two children, Zachary and America Tripp. They ran A-Z Standard in Dows, IA, for a period of time.

Jody later moved to Texas where she remarried Tommy Lee Jones and their union was blessed with a daughter Edde Jones. Jody returned to reside in Dows in 2000 and later enjoyed the companionship of Wayne Pratt for the past 13 years.

During her lifetime in addition to being a homemaker and owning the A-Z Standard, had been employed as a Home Health Aide, bar tender at The River Bar in Dows and had done some house-keeping for residents in the area.

She truly enjoyed people, and most of her time was spent in the presence of family and friends. She loved to host parties and get-togethers for special occasions, hosting stag nights at the Dows Golf Course and was an avid gardener. She loved canning asparagus and making zesty salsas and other eats from her gardens. She loved to play golf and was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Dows.

Her memory will continue in the lives of surviving family including her long-time companion Wayne Pratt, children: Zachary and America Tripp and Edde Jones; grandchildren: Jakobe and DJ; siblings and their children: brother Lynn (Kathy) Braun and kids Shane, Clint, and Kyle; sister Dawn (Steve) Isaacson and their kids Brandon, Tara, and Nicole; and brother Chad (Shirley) Braun and their daughter Shelbi; along with many friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and Tommy.

