Ames, Iowa – Carlee Frayne has put together a great junior golf season thus far. She finished second in the Regional Final to advanced the state meet, which takes place today and tomorrow. Each class has a different location throughout the state, Carlee and the other 2A golfers are in Ames. You can follow the live scoring with the link below.

https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/5265304373252106383