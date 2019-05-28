Floyd J. Keller, 83, of Clarion passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home in rural Clarion.

Funeral services for Floyd Keller will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Thursday.

