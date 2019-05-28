FFA Students to Appear on RFD TV

Twenty northeast Iowa students will be featured on national TV in a weekly program about Future Farmers of America. Charles City and Rockford FFA members will appear on RFD TV on Tuesday night at 8:30pm. They will be featured in a video that documented their efforts when they brought supplies and helped clean up five miles of destroyed fences at a cattle operation from mid-March flooding in Schuyler, Nebraska. Members raised nearly $6,000 between a two-hour radiothon and other donations for their trip. An encore episode of “FFA Today” will air Sunday afternoon at 2:30.