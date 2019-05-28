Home Sales Go Down

A monthly report from the Iowa Association of Realtors finds almost 3,200 homes were sold in Iowa last month, down about 200 homes from April of last year. Association president John Goede, of Spencer, says there are several reasons for the drop.

There were more homes on the market statewide during April, almost 6,300 compared to 5,400 a year ago. The average price statewide was almost $194,000, up from $187,000 last year, while the median price also rose from $157,000 to $164,000.

Houses sold a little faster in Iowa during April, spending an average of 73 days on the market versus 79 a year ago, which he says has a lot to do with the change in seasons.

Goede says he’s booked to show homes all four days of Memorial Day weekend as interest is picking up. May and June will be strong for sales, he predicts, adding, central Iowa is best for new construction.

While the sale of single-family homes fell 8.5% statewide last month, the sale of townhomes and condos rose 8.1%.