TREE TOWN: Toby Keith Finishes the Festival in Style

The Tree Town Country Music Festival drew to a close, but not without a bang. The crowd which had just finished enjoying the sounds of Trace Adkins, now geared up for an anticipated top flight performance by headliner Toby Keith. He did not disappoint.

Keith started his concert around 10:15pm and it came out with intensity. He performed songs like I Want to Talk About Me, Who’s That Man, and Beer for My Horses.

Keith then took a moment to salute all the area emergency services in the area like the police, fire, and ambulance personnel for their service. He then took a moment to recognize the members of the military both who have fallen and those who stand a post.

He also saluted the families of the fallen and those in the military. Families who were the guests of fallen service members and emergency personnel were in the audience to receive the recognition. He followed up the salute by raising a red solo cup.

Keith then playing some of the more well known songs from his illustrious career. The crowd, which appeared to be one of the largest of the festival danced and sang along to A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action, I Love This Bar, and others.

The Tree Town Festival officially ended on Sunday night. The new festival in Forest City will be called Country Thunder Iowa and will move to June 14th through the 16th in 2020. The concert will be rebranded and is expected to have a number of big name acts that will be announced shortly.

Toby Keith officially made his second appearance in Forest City, but has said on a number of occasions that he enjoys coming to Forest City and northern Iowa because of the people and hospitality. Many of the other artists who appeared at Tree Town now and over the years agreed with that assessment.