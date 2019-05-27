Memorial Day Celebrations in the Area

Several Memorial Day celebrations are planned for the area. In Buffalo Center there will be a parade that begins at 8:50am at the corner of 1st Street NW and 2nd Avenue. The parade will wind its way to the North Iowa Community School. In the auditorium there will be a formal program. The event will conclude at the memorial at Graceland Cemetery.

In Lakota, the Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 10am at the Eagle Center. There will be a featured speaker and several songs performed.

In Rake, the Memorial Day program will take place at the Zion Lutheran Church Pastor Bill Peake will be the featured speaker. The program will begin at 10:45am.

In Thompson will hold it’s Memorial Day Picnic at the Round Up Room. The money raised will go towards the Thompson Pool and Park improvements. The picnic will take place from 11am to 12:30pm.

The Good Hope Lutheran Church will be the site for the Titonka Memorial Day Ceremonies. The ceremony will begin at 9:30am and refreshments will be served after the ceremonies.

In Lake Mills, the Otto Chose Post #235 will salute all veterans at Arlington Veterans Park at 9:15am. The event will move into the Lake Mills Community School Auditorium beginning at 10am. There will be a presentation by Navy Captain Joan Platz.

In Forest City, the Memorial Day celebrations will be held at the Civic Auditorium beginning at 10am. The program will be broadcast live on KIOW and on kiow.com. The ceremony will then move to the Winnebago County Courthouse lawn for a 21 gun salute.

In Britt, ceremonies will begin at 10:30amat the Evergreen Cemetery unless there is inclement weather, in which case it will be moved to the West Hancock High School. The high school band will perform and there will be several speakers.

In Garner, Memorial Day Services will begin at 10:30am in Central Park. The address will be given by Afgan War veteran Lt. Charity Edgar USNR.

In Corwith, a procession will begin at the American Legion building and go to the cemetery. A ceremony will follow led by Pastor Barbara Chapman. The program will conclude with an alumni dinner at the Corwith Community Center. If there is inclement weather, the event will take place in it’s entirety at the Corwith Community Center.

In Kanawha, the program begins at 10am at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery. Carl Anderson, the Commander of Severson Post #77 will be the Master of Ceremonies. After the program, the Kanawha firemen will hold a BBQ dinner from 11am to 1pm.

In Goodell, the Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Goodell Community Hall. Pastor Jim Gochenover will be the featured speaker. The program will begin at 10:30am.

In Klemme, the Memorial Day program will begin at 9:30am at the United Methodist Church. State Representative Terry Baxter will give the Memorial Day address. The ceremonies will move to the Ell Township Cemetery for the laying of wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Monument.

In Belmond, the Memorial Day ceremonies will begin at the Luick Memorial Auditorium at 11am. The Belmond Klemme choir will sing and the Belond Klemme High School Band will also perform. VFW Commander Curt Moore will be the master of ceremonies. The program will conclude at the both the Belmond and the St. Francis Cemeteries.