Country superstar Lindsey Ell will perform tonight at 6pm at the Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City. She took a moment before todays concert to talk with KIOW Program Director and Morning Show Host Mark Skaar. She opened up about Randy Bachman and his groups Bachman Turner Overdrive and the Guess Who. She also talks about Criminal and the new duet with Brantley Gilbert called What Happens in a Small Town.