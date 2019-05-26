TREE TOWN: Lindsay Ell Sings the Hits and the Blues

The Tree Town Festival got an unexpected surprise when Lindsay Ell took the stage at 6pm on Sunday night. She crossed over from country and into the Blues. Ell was discovered by Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive and the Guess Who. Her repertoire extends beyond country which she is most famous for.

She followed up the blues breakout with a rendition of Sitting on the Dock of the Bay.

Ell then proceeded to go through some of her hits including Criminal, What Happens in a Small Town, Champagne, and others.