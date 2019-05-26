Gas Prices Remain Steady According to AAA and Area Retailers

AAA predicts a 3.5% increase in travel volume this Memorial Day weekend, sparked in part, by lower gas prices.

AAA’s fuel price survey indicates the average price today for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.66 a gallon in Iowa. That’s 20 cents less than it was during the Memorial Day weekend last year. Gas prices in Iowa were about seven cents higher per gallon a month ago. Triple A projects that nearly 40 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from home this weekend.

In the Forest City area, gas was between $2.60 to $2.65 a gallon. In Mason City, the prices ranged from $2.55 to $2.60 a gallon. In Britt, gas was selling at $2.67 a gallon while in Lake Mills, it was around $2.66 a gallon.

Retailers said that the price will probably stay at this level for a while citing that demand was pretty steady.