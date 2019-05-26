TREE TOWN: Adkins Songs Take Fans Back in Time

The Tree Town Festival continued with a dynamic performance by the legendary Trace Adkins. He proceeded to take the fans in attendance down memory lane with songs that spanned his stellar career.

Adkins performed songs like Ladies Love Country Boys, Hot Mama, and Every Light in the House. The crowd also got to enjoy his cover work of other artists in the rock and roll genre.

Adkins dedicated part of his concert to songs that paid tribute to those in the military and those who have fallen while serving. His song Arlington and others were specifically dedicated to those individuals.

Adkins closed the concert with Honky Tonk Bedonkey Donk and thanked the crowd for a great night.