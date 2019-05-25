TREE TOWN: The Saturday Concerts Roll On

The Tree Town Festival in Forest City is into its Saturday festivities with a large crowd and excellent weather conditions. The sun and temperatures in the 70’s provided an excellent atmosphere for the country music superstars who were scheduled for the day.

The Saturday concerts opened with rising star Stephanie Quayle who performed several of her hits. songs such as Selfish, Drinking with Dolly, Ugly, Post It, I’ve Got Your Six, and If I Was a Cowboy. The crowd became exuberant, cheering and screaming when she performed Winnebago which talks about taking a Winnebago and traveling around. The concert is adjacent to the Winnebago Rally Grounds and the home manufacturing plant of Winnebago recreational vehicles.

Brandon Lay hit the stage at 4:30pm and performed such hits as speakers, Bleachers, and Preachers, Yada Yada Yad, Let It, Never Look Back Town, Heads Carolina, Tails California, and Wilder Horses, along with hits from other artists.

The Canadian duo of High Valley took the stage a little after 6pm and performed hits from their 2014 album County Line including Make You Mine, Come On Down, and I Be U Be. They also performed On The Combine then got off the stage and sang She’s With Me in the VIP section with fans.

Tracy Lawrence hit the stage just after 8pm and proceeded to perform many of his hits that have spanned over 20 years in the country music industry.

Lawrence performed such songs as Texas Tornado, Alibis, Time Marches On, Find Out who Your Friends Are, Stars Over Texas, and I See It Now.

Jake Owen then took the stage after 10pm as the evening headliner. Owen opened with Down to the Honkytonk and followed with American Country Love Song.

He continued with many of the crowds favorite hits including I Was Jack, Barefoot Blue Jean Night, Yee Haw, The One That Got Away, Eight Second Ride, Drink All Day, among others.

Sunday will feature Jimmie Allen beginning at 4:30pm, Lindsey Ell at 6pm, Trace Adkins at 8pm, and Toby keith will headline at 10pm. According to Tree Town officials, tickets for the Sunday concerts are still available by going to treetownfestival.org or going to the ticket windows.