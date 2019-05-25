TREE TOWN: Let the Festivities Begin

The Tree Town Music Festival got underway for the last time under its present name. The festival began with country artist Jesse Allen followed by a fun performance by Little Texas. Both groups performed in front of a large audience that was ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend.

Morgan Wallen took the stage just after 6pm as the crowds began to grow and find spaces amidst puddles from the morning rains. Wallen performed some of the hits that have successfully charted last year and over his career including Whiskey Glasses and Redneck Love Song.

Lauren Alaina took the stage at 8pm and performed a series of her hits including Georgia Peaches, Like My Mother Does and Dirt Road Prayer. Alaina also performed songs from other artists.

Dierks Bentley went on stage at 10pm as the headliner for the night. The crowd had grown significantly and heard him perform the title track to his current tour Burning Man. He also performed such songs as Woman Amen, 5150, Somewhere on a Beach, Different for Girls, and Say You Do.

The Saturday evening line up includes High Valley, Tracey Lawrence, and the headliner Jake Owen. According to the Tree Town organizers, last minute tickets are still available.

Festival organizers also announced that the festival will be rebranded next year under the new name Country Thunder.