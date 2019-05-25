SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Memorial Day Weekend Area Fishing is Rated Fair to Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are picking up perch from shore along Ice House Point and the fish house in Town Bay using minnows fished under a bobber. Some have had luck fishing from the inlet bridge. Walleye – Fair: Use a slip bobber with a minnow or leech on a lead head jig along the Ice House Point shore, the east end near the outlet north shore, and around the marina. Anglers have also had luck casting black and white twisters. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie from shore and the fish house in Town Bay using live minnows fished under a bobber. Target areas with wood or rock cover along shore.

Black Hawk Pits

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a live minnow under a bobber near wood and rock cover along shore. Bluegill – Fair.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a bobber along shore near wood and rock cover. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers and small minnows fished under a bobber in 5-10 feet of water near shore and submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair.

North Twin Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use leeches or minnows fished under a slip bobber. Anglers have had luck fishing the south shore.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a live minnow under a bobber in areas around docks and along shallow rocky shores. Anglers have picked up crappie in the marina and near the inlet. White Bass – Good: Use leeches, crawlers and twisters. Walleye – Fair: Use leeches and minnows fished under a slip bobber or cast twisters or crankbaits. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait, minnows or leeches fished near the bottom.

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-60’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Bluegill and crappie fishing is starting to pick up. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 60’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with jigs and a minnow or leech. With the clear water, the best bite is early morning and evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the edge of the rushes with a small minnow. Yellow Bass – Slow: Use small jigs in 2 to 3 feet of water on warmer days. Best bite is at first light. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish the windswept shore and areas where water is coming into the lake with cut bait fished on the bottom.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows fished on the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leeches fishes near the dredge cut.

Lake Smith

Anglers are catching bass on a variety of baits. Panfish bite has been slow. Largemouth Bass – Good.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Fish shoreline habitat as the fish are shallow. Cast a mini jig or use a minnow under a bobber.

East Okoboji Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers report angler acceptable size fish are being caught after dark trolling crankbaits.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Fair: Report of 14 – 18 inch fish being caught. Expect the action to improve as the water temperatures warms. Black Crappie – Fair: Report of black crappie and bluegill being caught in shallow water.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Wader fishing is at its prime after dark with the clear water. Fish slow with a jig and minnow or twister tails on light jig heads. Yellow Perch – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Black Bullhead – Good: Good bite with jumbo size fish reported being caught.

Spirit Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Fish Trickles Slough or emerging reed beds for crappie and bluegill. Walleye – Good: Report of wader anglers having good success after dark. Some fish are being caught by boat anglers during the day. For the best areas, fish emerging weed beds.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Report of some fish being caught.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegill and crappie action has been reported. Expect action to improve as water temperatures warm.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels stabilizing, but remain elevated with high flows. Water clarity is poor. Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s. Use caution when boating in higher flows. Visit theUSGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs fished in the impoundments or shallow slack water areas. Keep your bait on the river bottom. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or ring worms. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Crankbaits will tempt a smallie.

Decorah District Streams

Water clarity varies by stream, but most can be fished. Additional rainfall over saturated ground will cause runoff and possible flooding. Fishing is the only activity allowed on private property open to fishing; all other activities are prohibited. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927- 5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water from rains drive brown trout crazy. A spinnerbait or subsurface nymph work well. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use cheese or a piece of worm under a bobber for best luck with a spinning rod. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of insects are hatching throughout the day. Matching the hatch is key. On clear streams, use care not to be seen.

Lake Hendricks

The lake is up about a foot with about 3 feet visibility. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Fish shallow bays and along rocky shores later in the day and early morning. Black Crappie – Good: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber near brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small hook tipped with a a left over waxworm or spike under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are on beds. Use jigs tipped with plastic twister tails or jerkbait. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a piece of worm or cheese around the rocky shores with wind-blown material.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures cooled this week with temperatures in the upper 50’s. With warmer temperatures and sunshine, conditions should improve. Lake levels are up and clarity is fair. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm around rocky shores. Black Crappie – Good: Try small plastic lures or hair jigs fished around shallow submersed logs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits or jerkbaits work well. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow bays. Try crankbaits, spoons or a hook tipped with cut bait.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling, but remain elevated with high current. Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s with poor water quality.Paddling is not recommended. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or shallow water crankbait in the slack water and eddies below dams. White Sucker – Fair: Try a worm fished off the bottom. Water temperatures in the 50’s turns on the suckers.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but remain up about 1 feet and dirty. Flows are high. Paddling is not recommended. Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s. Visit the USGS Current Conditions website for more on water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Smallmouth bass are spawning. When the water clears, bass can be seen guarding nests.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but remain up about 2 feet with high flows. Clarity is poor. Paddling is not recommended. Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow: A variety of lures work for walleye. Fish the slack water and eddies below dams and off channel areas. Golden Redhorse – Good: Redhorse are hitting worms fished on the bottom. Use just enough weight to keep the bait down, but you can still feel the strike.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 50s with about 3 feet clarity. Concentrate efforts along rocky shores and shallow warmer water. Bluegill – Fair: Shallow bays and rocky areas are holding bluegills. Black Crappie – Good: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber or tube jig in deeper water out from shallow rocks. Largemouth Bass – Good: Crankbaits and spinnerbaits fished in shallow bays will hook a bass. Bass are on spawning beds.

Yellow River

The Yellow River is up about a foot with high current and muddy. Paddling is not recommended. Fishing the Yellow River by canoe or kayak is the only legal way to fish without landowner permission. Brown Trout – Slow: Use a spinnerbait or crankbait fished in the slack water eddies and limestone ledges.

Rain Friday with a good chance of t-storms Monday. Otherwise, spring-like weather for the weekend with temperatures ranging from the mid-70’s to low 50’s. Recent rainfall over saturated ground caused rivers and streams to rise and turn muddy. Most have crested, but remain dirty. Trout streams are clearing fairly fast. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Alice Wyth Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Brinker Lake

Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair:

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Cedar River flows are about four times above average for this time of year; conditions are difficult for fishing. Walleye – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair.

George Wyth Lake

Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Manchester District Streams

Brook Trout – Excellent. Brown Trout – Fair. Rainbow Trout – Excellent.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Maquoketa River flows are about twice the average for this time of year. Water temperatures are cold, but decent fishing has been reported for bass and walleye. Channel Catfish – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Martens Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow.

Plainfield

Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)|

Shell Rock River flows are about five times above average for this time of year; conditions are difficult for fishing. Channel Catfish – Fair. Smallmouth Bass – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

South Prairie Lake

Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Wapsipinicon River flows are about 10 times above average for this time of year; conditions are very difficult for fishing. Northern Pike – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Slow.

Water temperatures on area lakes and rivers remain much below typical for this time of year; this is impacting fishing success. Largemouth bass fishing has been good throughout the district and bluegill action is improving. Trout streams are in good to excellent condition. Rivers are high and cold. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level has fallen to 13.1 feet at Lansing with another rise this week. Water temperature is 58 degrees.Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Fair: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow below the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle fished in the flooded trees. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike– Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom along main channel borders.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is has fallen to 23.3 feet at Lynxville with a rise this week. Sny Magill ramp is still closed. Water temperature is 59 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Good: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow or a hair jig in side channels. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Good: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom along main channel borders.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level has fallen to 14.6 feet at Guttenberg with a rise this week. Water temperature is 53 degrees. City ramps are still closed. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try light tackle tipped with minnows fished near shore along marina areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial baits in the flooded shorelines in areas out of the current. Sauger – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows close to shore in flooded areas. Walleye – Good: Fish with three-way rigs tipped with a minnow or a hair jig in side channels. Bluegill – Good: The bluegill bite has picked up. Use light tackle tipped with a small piece of worm in areas away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try artificial baits attached to a leader in backwaters with clearer water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are feeding just before the spawn. Try golden shiners or small bluegill on heavy tackle in deep channel areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom along main channel borders.

Upper Mississippi River levels will rise a few feet again due to recent rainfall. Many boat ramps still have flood debris and it will be some time before they are usable. Boaters should operate at no wake speed to reduce damage to shorelines and flooded structures. Fishing has picked up this week with warmer water temperatures. Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is near 60 degrees.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are rising and approaching minor flood levels again. Levels are near 15.7 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17.4 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 58 degrees. Many boat ramps still have flood debris on them. Northern Pike – Fair: Some northern pike are being caught on flashy lures along the flooded shoreline edges. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish bite is best in flooded conditions. Fish near bank with stink bait or worms.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is rising and is 15.8 feet at Lock and Dam 12. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is 58 degrees. Most boat ramps are closed or have debris on them, but the Bellevue City Ramp is back open. Northern Pike – Good: Northerns are biting on flashy lures fished along the shoreline edges. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank. Largemouth Bass – Good: Deep clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area might also hold some bass this year. Walleye – Good: Even in flooded conditions, some walleye are being caught.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are rising and are near 15.9 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 17.4 feet at Camanche and 11 feet at LeClaire. These are all minor flood levels. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 60 degrees. Many boat ramps will have flood debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are rising and are near 16.6 feet at Rock Island. This is still moderate flood stage. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 60 degrees. Boat ramps are flooded or will have debris on them. Common Carp – Good: Shallow flooded areas with lots of sun is a recipe for bowfishing carp. Please do not dispose of the carp on the bank.

Some flooding is still occurring throughout the district; many boat ramps are closed or will have debris on them. Water levels are rising again due to recent storms. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 16.69 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and has been rising. Flood stage is 15 feet at Davenport. River stage is 17.32 feet at Fairport and flood stage is 14 feet. The Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is closed. Clark’s Ferry, Shady Creek, and the Fairport Recreational Area boat ramps are under water.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 16.74 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 18.33 feet at Muscatine and flood stage is 16 feet. The ramps at Muscatine are closed due to high water. Kilpeck and Big Timber boat ramps are also closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 18.36 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and has been rising. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 17.34 feet at Keithsburg and flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The hawkeye dolbee access is also under water. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 14.84 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and flood stage is 10 feet. River stage is 19.49 feet at Burlington and flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 530.94 feet and flood stage is 528.00 feet. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week due to the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pools 16-19 are still above flood stage. Many of the boat ramps are closed due to flooding. Main channel water temperature is around 61 degrees and water clarity is poor. We have not received any fishing report information this week due to the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is going back and forth from being bank full to minor flood level.

Lake Belva Deer

Recent rains have brought the lake level up some, but water clarity remains decent. Water temperature dropped below 60 after the recent cool weather. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies in 10-12 feet of water; you have to work for them. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Bass don’t look to be on the beds yet, but anglers are catching some in shallow, not far from deeper water.

Lake Darling

Yesterday’s rain brought the lake up about 10 inches; the water is muddy and seems to be stuck at 58 degrees. Black Crappie -Slow: Anglers are still able to pick up some crappies around the deeper brush and rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching decent bass in the shallow water, but most are not far from the deeper water drop-offs. Not seeing anything on beds; the water is still too cool.

Lost Grove Lake

Strong winds have kept angler numbers down the last few days. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try along the face of the dam where the sun hitting the rip rap might warm it up a little; bring out the crawdads and green sunfish. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies have stayed in deeper water; don’t know if they will make it in shallow this spring to spawn.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Rains have brought the Skunk River up and over flood stage. Most ramps are completely under water.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 695 feet and is still rising and predicted to crest at 698 feet; summer pool is 683 feet.

Diamond Lake

The water is muddy here after all the rains. Black Crappie – Fair: Males were on the bank under overhanging brush, while the females were suspended 10-14 feet down. Most fish are around 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up some bluegills.

Hannen Lake

Fishing has been slow this week due to weather. Bluegill – Fair: Look for fish to move to the shallows, especially on warmer days.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are still suspended out deeper, while some move in shallow on warmer days. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish the weed lines or in open pockets. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching some fish on deeper brush piles, as well as some near shore.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the low 60’s.Starting this Friday, May 24, only motors of 10 hp or less may be operated on the lake. Walleye – Fair: Trolling in 7-12 feet of water or jigging on points has been producing some fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish have been moving in and out of the shallows based on weather; crappie fishing has been tough the last week. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast crankbaits or swimbaits along rock reefs or windblown banks. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Quite a few bass are in the shallows. Spotted bass – Fair: Lots of fish are up shallow preparing to spawn.

Otter Creek Lake

Bluegill – Slow. Yellow Bass – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow.

Pleasant Creek Lake

There is a lot of terrestrial vegetation in the shallows that established during the low water period. Walleye – Slow: Most action is in the shallows towards evening and after dark. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Look for schools of fish towards sunset. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are starting to invade the shallows.

Rodgers Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Some decent fish are moving shallower.

Union Grove Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills here are now around 7 inches and are being caught in the shallows.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Fish below the dams for the best action. Smallmouth Bass – Good. Northern Pike – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the rock jetties and along the dam. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the submerged trees. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the rock jetties and shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits around rock jetties and along the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish.

Lake Wapello

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged structure.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 909.04 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The water temperature is in the upper 50’s. The lake’s water level has risen about 2 1/2 feet in the last week and will continue to rise with more rain. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides in areas with flowing water. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing has slowed with the cooler weather and the rain. Try jigs and minnows along rocky shores and around structure. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around brush piles and other submerged structure.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good