NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Iowa Mammals Program Scheduled

Thanks to our prairies, wetlands, and woodlands, north Iowa is blessed with a wide variety of wildlife. The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be presenting a program on Iowa Mammals at the Forest Plaza Assisted Living Center located at 635 Highway 9 East in Forest City.

Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains the hands on program.

The program had modest beginnings, but has since grown according to Ralls.

The program is very tactile and informative according to Ralls.

There is no registration or reservations necessary. The public is welcome to attend and learn about our mammal neighbors.