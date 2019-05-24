TREE TOWN FESTIVAL: Families of the Fallen Honors Six Families

The new non-profit organization Families of the Fallen will have a huge presence at the Tree Town Music Festival this year. Amy Kline is one of the organizers and says this is something that was started by local community members.

Kline says six families will be honored by the group and the Tree Town Music Festival this weekend.

She explained that a lot is being provided for these families to attend.

Kline says that the Families of the Fallen group will be prominent throughout the festival.

She says they will have a multitude of items available for purchase at the event.

Families of the Fallen will also be selling ice along with running the bathhouse.

Kline says there will also be a very special live auction item in their tent.