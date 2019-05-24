James Avenue Opens Between Britt and Kanawha

Travelers between Britt and Kanawha will now be able to drive James Avenue due to the completion of the reconstruction of the road. Assistant to the Secondary Road Engineer Shaun Hackman explained what has happened.

The project hit a series of delays including an early winter that forced the contractors on the project to shut down work until there was warmer weather. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors then hit the contractor with a $2,000 a day fine until the work was completed. The fines began when work could begin on the road again. Once the warmer conditions returned, crews went straight to work grading, paving and painting.

Drivers are advised that many construction signs will remain up until Tuesday according to Hackman.