Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground in Garner

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa broke ground on the next home to be built in Garner on Thursday. The ceremony took place in Garner at 1080 Grove Avenue. Support for the project comes from the City of Garner, proceeds from the Habitat ReStore, and private donors. Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing is relieved that a search is over for a homeowner of the property.

The home will be built for Steven and Mara Gayken and their five children. According to Habitat for Humanity, it will have five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a finished basement. Framing for the home will be done at the Women Build event followed by volunteers who will arrive in July to finish the project. Those who want to volunteer can call (641) 424-8978.

Habitat for Humanity is hopefull to get the project done soon.

Habitat for Humanity serves local residents who are in need of safe and affordable housing, but cannot get traditional bank loans to do so. Habitat for Humanity raises the money needed to build the homes and then provides mortgages with low monthly payments over a 20 to 30 year period.Because the homes are built by volunteers, the cost of construction is much lower which in turn keeps the mortgage payments low.