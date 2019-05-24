Busta Finishes T20 at State Golf

Forest City, Iowa – Forest City golfer Avery Busta shot a first & final round 80 yesterday at the state meet in Marshalltown. Busta, a senior for the Indians qualified for the state meet by shooting a 75 last Friday at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike.

Busta says it’s pretty nice to get back onto the course.

American Legion Post #46 Golf Course & Lounge is an 18 hole course in Marshalltown. Busta said he has never played the course before, but did get a chance to walk it on Wedsnday night.

Going to the state meet, athletes are matched up with players from across the state. Busta said he had a good group of guys.

Busta continued talking about finishing his career at the state tournament. He says that nobody had him pegged to make it to state, so he’s excited to be there.

Kolby Shackelford a junior from Panorama, Panora High School is the state champ with only one day used for scoring. The state decided for the integrity of the game, not to play a second round today due to the weather. Shackelford shot an E 69 yesterday for the championship. He won by a three-stroke advantage over second place Dylan Countryman, a freshman, from West Branch. Bustas’ 80 is good for a T20th place. This is the first time since 1991 that all three sites have been canceled due to weather. It’s the first spring shortened championship since 2000. To hear KIOW’s full interview with Busta click below.