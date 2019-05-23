Marian V. Jennings, 89, of Forest City, died Thursday May 23, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa and also one hour prior to service at the church on Thursday.

Burial will be held in the Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685