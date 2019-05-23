KIOW Sends Four to Treetown

Forest City, Iowa – KIOW radio was pleased to send four people to Treetown this year! KIOW, along with its amazing sponsors, held a drawing to send people to the Treetown Music Festival in Forest City, Iowa. The lineup is stacked this year with headliners Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, and Toby Keith, along with much much more. KIOW is excited to announce the winners, who will have a weekend on us!

Ryan Sanders of Mason City

Michelle Simmer of Mason City

Brandon Kollasch of Amstrong

Stephanie Coates of Forest City

We aren’t done just yet, KIOW is also pleased to announced that we have upgraded Brandon to VIP! Brandon was the winner of the grand prize drawing! Congratulations to all of our winners, and THANK YOU to all of these great supporting businesses. Weaver’s Leather Store in Buffalo Center, McCloskey Appliance in Garner and Mason City, The Gun Bank in Thompson, The Whammy Bar in Crystal Lake, TSB Bank, Craig’s Auto Repair and Shooterz Sports Bar and Grill all in Forest City.

Make sure you are always tuned to KIOW…. maybe you will be our next contest winner! The winners are pictured below.

GRAND PRIZE WINNER BRANDON KOLLASCH

GENERAL ADMISSION WINNERS