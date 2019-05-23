Esther Irene VanHove, 95 formerly of Thompson, IA, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10681 500th Street, Thompson, IA 50478, with Pastor Chris Ferkin officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, May 27, 2019, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA.

Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Thompson, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221