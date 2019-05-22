Winnebago County Supervisor Arrested for Public Intoxication Following Board Meeting.

Forest City, Iowa – Following the Winnebago County Supervisors yesterday morning. The Forest City Police Department responded to a possible intoxicated person call at the Winnebago County Courthouse. The anonymous caller to the police state that Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Stensrud appeared to be intoxicated.

Upon Arrival at the courthouse officers met with Supervisor Stensrud in the board meeting room. He submitted to a preliminary breath test. The test indicated a blood alcohol content of .09%.

Stensrud of Lake Mills is being charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, and possession or carrying a firearm while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor. Stensrud was in possession of a .9mm handgun but does posses a valid permit to carry a firearm Stensrud will be summoned into court at a later date.